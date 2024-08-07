Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,314,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $235.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $284.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

