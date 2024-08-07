DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 46,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,685. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

