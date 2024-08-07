Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $28.58

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $31.32. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 28,739,285 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $41,164,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $13,683,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $10,158,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.