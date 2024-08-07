Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Raises Dividend to $2.34 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.34 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.8% annually over the last three years. Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $20.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.68. 61,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,099. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

