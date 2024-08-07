CZR Resources Ltd (ASX:CZR) Insider Purchases A$5,882,360.00 in Stock

CZR Resources Ltd (ASX:CZR – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Murphy purchased 588,236 shares of CZR Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.00 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of A$5,882,360.00 ($3,819,714.29).

CZR Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

About CZR Resources

CZR Resources Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. It primarily explores for iron ore, gold, copper, lead, vanadium, nickel, and zinc deposits, as well as vanadiferous titanomagnetite concentrates, base metals, and rare earth elements. The company holds 85% interests in the Yarraloola project that covers an area of approximately 397 square kilometers located in the West Pilbara; and the Buddadoo project covering an area of 303 square kilometers located in the mid-west of Western Australia.

