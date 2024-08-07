CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

CSX Price Performance

CSX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 2,090,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,814,143. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

