Craig Hallum Lowers SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $17.50

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

SoundThinking Price Performance

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 40,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SoundThinking by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 10.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

