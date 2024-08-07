Cosmos Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00008698 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $97.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00036398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

