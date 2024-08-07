Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 477.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 827,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart Profile

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

