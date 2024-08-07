Comparing Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -23.10% -6.96% -5.53% Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $71.52 million 2.21 -$17.57 million ($1.02) -8.48 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $2,212.17 billion 0.01 $1.85 billion N/A N/A

This table compares OptimizeRx and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OptimizeRx and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 4 0 3.00

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus target price of $16.07, indicating a potential upside of 79.57%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus target price of $154.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.58%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats OptimizeRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.