CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after buying an additional 65,966 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after buying an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.