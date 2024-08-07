Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Insider Buys A$363,156.62 in Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Free Report) insider Colin Biggin acquired 542,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$363,156.62 ($235,815.98).

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. Its lead product includes SARTATE, a targeted theranostic radiopharmaceutical used for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express somatostatin receptor 2.

