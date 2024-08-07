CION Investment (CION) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,210 shares of company stock worth $39,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

