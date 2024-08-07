Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Shares Up 1.1% on Strong Earnings

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $100.89 and last traded at $99.64. 806,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,360,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.53.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,028,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

