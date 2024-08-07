Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

