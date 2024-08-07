Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 427,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $396.66 million, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

