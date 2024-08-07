Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSH. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

