Chang Lee Purchases 112,385 Shares of Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Stock

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Chang Lee acquired 112,385 shares of Besra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,002.27 ($6,494.98).

Besra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 39.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Besra Gold

Besra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Malaysia. It holds a 97.8% interest in the Bau Gold project located in Sarawak, East Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

