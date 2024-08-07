Casper Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.49 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $173.83 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,803,179,269 coins and its circulating supply is 12,204,693,936 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,802,311,943 with 12,203,867,153 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01494456 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,514,775.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

