Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cascades in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.79 million, a PE ratio of -45.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.37. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. In related news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$898,464.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 33,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$325,250.45. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240. 23.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

