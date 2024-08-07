Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $142.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $134.96 and last traded at $137.15. Approximately 1,098,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,504,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.95.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 54,908 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $6,412,156.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,678,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 54,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $6,412,156.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,678,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,430,480 shares of company stock worth $295,554,587. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

