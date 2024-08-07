Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $142.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $134.96 and last traded at $137.15. Approximately 1,098,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,504,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.95.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 54,908 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $6,412,156.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,678,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 54,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $6,412,156.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,678,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,430,480 shares of company stock worth $295,554,587. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.