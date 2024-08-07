Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 391.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE COF traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

