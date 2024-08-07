Cambium Networks (CMBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cambium Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.640–0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.240–0.190 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of CMBM opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on CMBM

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.