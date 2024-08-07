Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.4 %

BLDR traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 928,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

