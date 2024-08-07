BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE HOM.UN traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.70. 10,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,228. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.63 and a 1-year high of C$17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.61.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

