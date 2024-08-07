BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOM.UN
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.6 %
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.