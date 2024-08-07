Bluzelle Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.09 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $57.09 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,947,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

