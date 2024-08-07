Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 395,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,766. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

