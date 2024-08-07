BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 1,058,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,963,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 284,802 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 468,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 376,278 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

