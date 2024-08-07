BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $87.04. 687,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,941. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,084. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

