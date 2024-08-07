B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $684.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

