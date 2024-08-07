B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
View Our Latest Report on B&G Foods
Insider Transactions at B&G Foods
Institutional Trading of B&G Foods
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
B&G Foods Trading Up 0.2 %
B&G Foods stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 736,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.67.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
B&G Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.
About B&G Foods
B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B&G Foods
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Super Micro Computers Splits Stock: Is This the Time to Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Nuclear Power Giant’s Shares Jump on Raised Full-Year Guidance
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Airbnb Stock: Key Drivers Indicate Bright Future Despite Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.