B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on B&G Foods

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 736,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.