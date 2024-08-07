Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 362,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

