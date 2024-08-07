Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average is $236.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $284.48.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.