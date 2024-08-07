Barclays Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $32.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

BBWI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

