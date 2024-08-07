Barclays Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $140.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRUS. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $9.16 on Wednesday, reaching $124.47. 628,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,961. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after purchasing an additional 486,086 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

