Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Position Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.
Bank OZK Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 233,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
