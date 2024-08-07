Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $652.0 million-$658.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.8 million. Azenta also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. 663,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,986. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Azenta

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.