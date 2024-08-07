Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 38.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.15.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $57.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.61. 1,738,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.59 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

