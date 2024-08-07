Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.620-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.700 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 15,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $47.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

