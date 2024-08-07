Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Avangrid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 37.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

AGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 1,216,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

