Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Lowered to $135.00 at B. Riley

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $183.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATKR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average of $155.84. Atkore has a 52-week low of $97.34 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $68,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $63,900,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $47,591,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after buying an additional 216,997 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

