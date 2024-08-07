ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.80) EPS.
ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance
ATIP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 2,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.40.
About ATI Physical Therapy
