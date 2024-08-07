ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.80) EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

ATIP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 2,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.40.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

