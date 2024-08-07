Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million.

Ascend Wellness Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Ascend Wellness stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 267,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.74. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.