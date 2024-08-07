Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 208,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 383,939 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.10.

ARKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arko by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arko by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

