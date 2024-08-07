Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 144.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 142.9%.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of ACRE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 128,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ACRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.
