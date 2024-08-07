AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 87,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,017. The stock has a market cap of $870.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

