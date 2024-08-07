America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. 39,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,367,993.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

