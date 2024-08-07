ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Lifesci Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 0.7 %

ALXO stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,469 shares of company stock worth $554,946 over the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.