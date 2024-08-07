Alumis Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 7th (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Alumis’ (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 7th. Alumis had issued 13,125,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Alumis’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Alumis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMS

Alumis Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Alumis

ALMS stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Alumis has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alumis stock. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Alumis accounts for 2.7% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.66% of Alumis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.