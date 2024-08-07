Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.16 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $248.59. 52,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,239. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

